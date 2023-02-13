Show up to your Zoom meetings in style with Razer's Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam

HQ

Do you ever dream of using a webcam that will show up all of your colleagues in a Zoom meeting? Perhaps you stream or record a lot of video content and want to up your quality without splashing out on an expensive camera setup? If either of these apply, then the latest iteration of Razer's webcam might be up your street.

Known as the Kiyo Pro Ultra, this device features what is regarded as the largest sensor ever in a webcam, which is capable of recording footage in 4K UHD quality. It also boasts an ultra-large F/1.7 aperture lens for top quality in low lights, and uses face tracking technology to auto focus and automatically adjust exposure depending on what you are doing in front of it.

Needless to say, there's a lot of tips and tricks to explore, so to see whether this the webcam for you, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below to see the Kiyo Pro Ultra in action.