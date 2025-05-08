Show off your summer bod with Pokémon's latest collection of tropical clothing

HQ

Summertime is basically here and we all know what that means! It's time to head to the beach and to soak up some sunshine. If you intend to bask in the heat, you might want to ensure you have the correct gear and clothing for the occasion, and thankfully The Pokémon Company is here to help.

Via the Pokémon Center, a new tropical range has arrived, with this offering up a slate of Hawaiian shirts, beach towels, hats, shorts, bags, and more, each with Pokémon stylings and in vibrant colours.

The range varies in price, but the typical consensus is that you can snag some new clothes for anywhere between $25 and $50. To see the full range, which spans around 50 products, head over here.

