Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is heading to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on December 13

HQ

Following the disappointing delay of Shovel Knight Dig earlier this month, Yacht Club Games has announced that the series' puzzle-based spin-off Pocket Dungeon will release on December 13. Originally announced during a Nintendo Indie World showcase, the game sees players slash their way through falling blocks as one of ten heroes from the Shovel Knight universe. There's said to be a whole treasure trove of stat-altering equipment available and these items can be equipped on the fly.

Along with the confirmed release date, Yacht Club also detailed the game's post-launch plans within a blog post. Pocket Dungeon will reportedly receive three DLC expansions over the next year and more details will be coming in the very near future. In terms of pricing, the game will set you back $19.99 on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4.