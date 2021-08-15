Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon gets a gameplay trailer

HQ

During the Nintendo IndieWorld Showcase yesterday, developer Yacht Club Games, known for bringing the world of Shovel Knight to life, revealed the gameplay trailer for the next game that would be joining the franchise.

Named Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, this indie game is a puzzle adventure mashup that is designed as a falling block puzzle game with a dungeon-crawling twist. With more than ten playable characters from the Shovel Knight universe set to be available, and various game modes, including Story Mode, two player competitive, and Versus Mode, we're told on its eShop store listing that this title will once again deliver on Shovel Knight's "signature storytelling and humor".

As for when this game is set to arrive, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is slated for a Winter 2021 release date. To get an idea as to what is set to come, you can check out the new gameplay trailer for the game below.