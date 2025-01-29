Shovel Knight is visiting Yooka-Replaylee

HQ

Playtonic Games had a nice surprise in store on Tuesday night, showing a new trailer for Yooka-Replaylee (a remaster of Yooka-Laylee), in which none other than Shovel Knight appears. According to the very scarce information, he's "shinier and shovelier than ever" and apparently has his own quest in the game.

And that, unfortunately, is all we know at the moment, and when the game will actually be released we have no idea. It is however announced for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X - and it also seems to be on its way to Switch 2, or how do you interpret this message on the official website:

"Yooka-Replaylee will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series consoles and... Nintendo? (Ooh mysterious. We'll have more on that as soon as poss!)"

Check out the Shovel Knights guest appearance below.