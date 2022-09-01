Shovel Knight Dig is coming to Playstation and Xbox

HQ

The Shovel Knight spinoff Shovel Knight Dig was announced back in 2019, but was eventually delayed and was supposed to be released this year. And clearly this is a promise the developers intend to keep.

In a new trailer, it has now been confirmed that PC, Switch and Apple Arcade will get the game on September 23. So what about Playstation and Xbox? Well, when a fan asked Yacht Club Games about this on Twitter, they responded like this:

So we will get Shovel Knight Dig for Playstation and Xbox at some point "in the future", but that is also everything we currently know. Check out the very weird video for the game below.