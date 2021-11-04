Shovel Knight Dig has been delayed until 2022

HQ

If you were planning on grabbing a shovel and digging deep into Shovel Knight's dungeon-crawling spin-off later this year, then we have some pretty bad news for you. Yacht Club Games has just announced that Shovel Knight Dig has now been delayed until an unconfirmed date in 2022. The reasoning behind the delay is that the team needs more time than expected. They have reassured fans, however, that "development is going great."

The statement released by the team reads: "With 2021 coming to a close, we wanted to provide an update regarding Shovel Knight Dig! Development is going great, but we need a little more time than our initial projected release window! We look forward to delving into Dig with you in 2022!"

Along with the news of the delay, Yacht Club also revealed a new character that will be appearing in the puzzle-orientated Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. Scrap Knight wields a picker in her hand, and she also carries with her a giant bag stuffed with valuable items over her shoulder. You can take a look at Scrap Knight in action in the image below: