Shovel Knight developers announces a showcase for next week

It's not just Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase and Ubisoft Forward we can look forward to in the coming days. Among other things, we are waiting for a Nintendo stream and there are also other companies that have activities planned.

One of them is Yacht Club Games (Shovel Knight). Last night it was confirmed that we can expect a 20-minute stream called Yacht Club Games Presents, celebrating Shovel Knight's tenth anniversary and promising "new announcements, special events, fresh merchandise, and dazzling surprises".

We're keeping our fingers crossed for more information on the studio's upcoming Mina the Hollower, but there's no doubt that most people are hoping for a proper sequel to Shovel Knight. On June 14 at 20:30, it's time to hear what Yacht Club Games has in store for us.