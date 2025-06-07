Shovel Knight creator presents Mina the Hollower at Summer Game Fest

HQ

During the very rapidly paced Summer Game Fest show, developer Yacht Club Games, known for being the maker of Shovel Knight, presented the all-new IP that it will be launching in full this autumn.

Known as Mina the Hollower, this is an 8-bit adventure that presents visuals in the style of Game Boy Color matched up with fast-paced and combat-driven gameplay. It has gothic horror roots, a top-down perspective, a lovely MSX-style soundtrack, an eccentric cast of characters, challenging boss fights to overcome, and basically all that we have come to expect from the talented retro-loving team at Yacht Club.

The official description for Mina the Hollower explains: "Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure in Mina the Hollower. Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets. Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses, and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets in an array of exotic locales, and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in Mina the Hollower, a brand new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight!"

For those interested in checking out Mina the Hollower, the game will be launching on October 31 on seemingly just PC, but you can get a jump on the action right now in the form of a demo on Steam that features progression that will carry forward to the full game when it debuts on Halloween.