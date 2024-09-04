Shovel Knight concert coming to New York and Los Angeles

HQ

Once it was just a small indie project and now it's a popular and sprawling franchise that includes multiple unique games and even occasionally transcending encounters on other mediums too. One such example of when Shovel Knight will be doing this is in the Shovel Knight Live: Steel Thy Concert shows that are planned to be hosted in New York and Los Angeles next year.

We're told in a press release that the shows will see audiences "taken on an adventure worthy of the blue burrower himself, taking in beloved tunes from the Shovel Knight series transformed into a live orchestral and rock ensemble. There will be a live conversation with the developers behind the indie-mega hit that celebrates its ten-year anniversary this year. Additionally there will be an opportunity to meet members of the Yacht Club Games team exclusive to VIP ticket holders."

The show itself is being arranged by Grammy-winning artist Charlie Rosen and Shovel Knight's composer Jake Kaufman, with the latter leading a 10-piece band performing some of the series' most beloved music and tracks in front of HD gameplay footage.

The first show will be held in LA at The Fonda Theatre on January 19, 2025, with the second planned for NYC's The Town Hall on February 22, 2025. Tickets for both events will go on sale on September 6 and September 13, respectively.

