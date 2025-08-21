Should you get the Vault Edition, when Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 comes out?

HQ

There's a new Call of Duty every year, and every year Activision needs to make it seem like THIS is going to be something special and new. Usually they seem to succeed in it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming out November 14th, 2025, and now a new trailer tries very hard to convince you to get the so called Vault Edition, which is digital-only, and costs $99,99. And as usual, you should definitely pre-order this Vault Edition.

Probably the most exciting thing is the beta, and by ordering Vault Edition you get Early Access. "The Black Ops 7 Beta runs October 2-8, with Early Access for preorders and eligible Game Pass subscribers granted on October 2."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is also coming to Xbox Game Pass.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Digital Edition



Early Access to the Open Beta (Preorder Benefit)*



Reznov Challenge Pack (Preorder Benefit)**



BlackCell (One Season) (Vault Edition Benefit)



Operator Collection (Vault Edition Benefit)



Mastercraft Weapon Collection (Vault Edition Benefit)



Ultra GobbleGum Pack for Zombies (Vault Edition Benefit)



Permanent Unlock Token (Vault Edition Benefit)



I this enough to convince you to get the Vault Edition? Tell us in the comments below.