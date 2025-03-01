Should we expect Hearthstone to ever launch on Switch or Switch 2?

HQ

Despite being a hugely popular card battler on PC and mobile devices, Blizzard has never taken Hearthstone beyond the confines of these platforms and made it available on consoles. It's a very Warcraft thing to do, as World of Warcraft has retained its PC exclusivity for 20 years, but Hearthstone has always existed in a format that feels ripe for other platforms, and yet Blizzard has never made the leap.

But should we expect that to be the case permanently, especially with a brand-new and more powerful hybrid console on the horizon? This is precisely the question I posed to Blizzard at the Warcraft 30th Anniversary celebration in London recently, where Hearthstone's production designer Christian Scharling explained to me the following:

"Currently, we don't really have plans around that. One of the cool things about Hearthstone is that it's already free to play, so it's very easy to get into on those platforms. So, currently, that's not what we are planning to do."

So bad news on this front, especially if you continue to desire the ability to experience Hearthstone on Nintendo, Xbox, or PlayStation platforms.

Check out the full interview with Blizzard about Hearthstone below, where we also talk about a satirical horror set...?