Should Microsoft's console be spelled Xbox or XBOX?

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Ever since its inception, the Xbox logo has been written in all caps, but in text, the overwhelming majority spell it "Xbox," even though companies like DICE, GOG, and SEGA keep their capital letters in written text. But perhaps this is about to change.

The new Xbox head, Asha Sharma, recently posed a question on social media asking how the console's name should actually be written. Is it Xbox or XBOX? As you can probably guess, opinions vary widely, and you have 17 hours (at the time of writing) to share your thoughts.

After you've voted, we'd love for you to explain your reasoning. What do you think?