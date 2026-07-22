Should I stay or should I go: French minister resigns, then returns over controversial farm bill

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France's environment minister Monique Barbut tried to resign over a controversial farm bill, but will now stay in government. As Reuters puts it, she quit, then un-quit.

Barbut had presented her resignation after French parliament approved a bill allowing temporary waivers for two pesticides that were under the suspicion of harming bees, but president Emmanuel Macron rejected the move. The dispute revolved around pesticides and pollinators, as the bill would allow limited use of acetamiprid, a neonicotinoid, on hazelnuts, and flupyradifurone on sugar beets, apples, and cherries. All subject to approval by the health and safety agency in France and for no more than three years of usage.

Environmental groups claim that the bill ignores scientific warnings, but farmers and industry argue it protect crops. Greenpeace called the bill "a disgrace" and a petition again the measure drew more than two million signatures, but the sugar industry says the pesticides are needed to fight aphids (insects) that have damaged beet harvests.