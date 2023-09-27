Should games be more expensive? Capcom seems to think so

HQ

We'd all like everything to be free, really. So to ask the question of should games be more expensive will likely get the immediate response of 'no' from most gamers. However, it is something that companies are considering.

At TGS last week, Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto dove into the controversial topic, saying he thinks consumers should pay more for video games. Right now, we're seeing some titles be sold for around £50 (Street Fighter 6, Baldur's Gate III) while others can set you back £60-£70 at launch. This isn't even counting Digital Deluxe editions.

Still, Tsujimoto thinks that we could do with paying a little more for high-quality games. "Considering that wages are rising in the industry as a whole," he said. "I think raising unit prices is a healthy option for business."

Right now, finances are a problem for many people, with costs of living rising across the globe. Yet, Tsujimoto still believes that games will be sold no matter how tough things get. "Just because there's a recession doesn't mean you won't go to the movie theatre or go to your favourite artist's concert. High-quality games will continue to sell," he said.

Would you pay more for your favourite games?

Source.