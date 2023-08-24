Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate now lets you blast away your oppenent's pieces on console

Have you ever wanted to flip over the chess board in pure frustration when playing against a friend who spends every spare moment on Chess.com? If so, we bring you good news, as there is now a much better way to vent your chess frustrations.

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate is out today, 24 August, for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The game offers a rather unique take on chess as you play as a lone shotgun wielding king, who blasts the opponent's pieces to splinters.

If you would rather play the Steam version, which has been available since 2022, you will need to fulfill the following rather amusing system requirements:

OS: Windows 7

Processor: yes, you should have one

Graphics: you'll need a screen

Storage: 80 MB available space

Sound Card: if your computer can play sound, you should be good

Additional Notes: in theory, if your computer can run Windows, it can run Shotgun King