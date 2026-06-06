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Shot One Fighters
Shot One Fighters is looking to combine 2.5D fighting action and roguelite gameplay
The project will be coming to PC down the line.
During the Day of the Devs showcase, developer Red Moon Workshop made an appearance to present a new look at the upcoming 2.5D fighting roguelike game known as Shot One Fighters.
This project sees players taking on the role of one of a variety of characters and then proceeding to level-up and improve that fighter by discovering powerful artefacts and new movesets that will aid in your wider effort of escaping a universe that is being consumed by a paradox.
We aren't yet informed about the firm release date of the game, even if we do know it will launch on PC, but you can see a handful of new images of Shot One Fighters below that capture the 2.5D gameplay and spotlight its striking art direction.