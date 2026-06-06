Shot One Fighters is looking to combine 2.5D fighting action and roguelite gameplay

During the Day of the Devs showcase, developer Red Moon Workshop made an appearance to present a new look at the upcoming 2.5D fighting roguelike game known as Shot One Fighters.

This project sees players taking on the role of one of a variety of characters and then proceeding to level-up and improve that fighter by discovering powerful artefacts and new movesets that will aid in your wider effort of escaping a universe that is being consumed by a paradox.

We aren't yet informed about the firm release date of the game, even if we do know it will launch on PC, but you can see a handful of new images of Shot One Fighters below that capture the 2.5D gameplay and spotlight its striking art direction.