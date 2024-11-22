Shopify Rebellion releases three of its Halo stars

HQ

It looks like Shopify Rebellion is making huge changes to how it operates in the world of competitive Halo esports. The organisation has announced that it is releasing three of its active players, and that for the time being, aside from coach Nick "Bestman" Johnson, only Preston "Cykul" Sipes remains on the team.

All three of Billy "Mental" Putnam, Michael "Soul Snipe" Girgis, and Donnie "Suppressed" Lopez are exiting the team, with Shopfiy Rebellion not yet commenting on how it intends to replace them.

Who do you think Shopify Rebellion should sign to complete its Halo Infinite squad?