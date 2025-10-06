Shopify Rebellion lifts trophy at final Halo Championship Series Major of the season

HQ

The Halo Championship Series is almost in the books. The final Major of the year has now wrapped up, as the best teams and players have concluded their time in Charlotte, North Carolina for the FaZe Clan-hosted Major.

This is an important event as half of the seeds for the imminent World Championship are handed out here, but just because that's the case, it doesn't mean there isn't a victor worth reporting on too.

After a rather dominant tournament where it only dropped two maps across the four series it played, Shopify Rebellion has been dubbed champion after overcoming FaZe Clan in the finale in a 4-1 fashion. This means that Shopify Rebellion is heading home with the trophy and the Worlds spot, plus $100,000 in prize money too.

As for the teams who qualified for Worlds at this event, on top of Shopify Rebellion and FaZe Clan, OpTic Gaming, Spacestation Gaming, TSM, Envy, Akave Esports, and Mindfreak all punched their tickets too.