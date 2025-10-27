Shopify Rebellion crowned Halo World Championship 2025 victor

HQ

The Halo Championship Series has come to a close for another year. After a gruelling few months of action, the competitive scene is now once again at rest following a busy weekend that even included the reveal of the future of Halo.

In regards to the esports side of the activities, yesterday evening the grand finale took place in Seattle, where Shopify Rebellion and OpTic Gaming faced off. It was a huge match between two of the season's best organisations and squads that ultimately saw one mostly dominating the other.

Shopify Rebellion came out on top after defeating OpTic Gaming 4-1. This result means that Shopify Rebellion headed home with $400,000 in prize money plus the final trophy of the Halo Infinite era of the HCS.

It's unclear what the future will hold for competitive Halo since Halo: Campaign Evolved does not include a multiplayer portion, but we are told that the "HCS will return" meaning should we expect another Halo announcement from Halo Studios soon?