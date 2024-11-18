Shopify Rebellion are the Valorant Champions tour Game Changers back-to-back champions

HQ

Considering G2 Gozen had basically not lost a Valorant tournament since falling short in the 2023 Game Changers Championship, many would have regarded the European team as the favourite for the 2024 Championship. However, despite a strong showing, G2 Gozen failed to reach the mountaintop, finished in third once again, and was knocked out of the tournament by the grand finals-placing teams of Shopify Rebellion and MIBR GC.

The final that was played yesterday was a fairly dominant showing from Shopify Rebellion, who after a 2024 dominating the North American scene, also came out on top of this premier international event, where they weren't just dubbed 2024 champions but also back-to-back champions too, following a victory in the 2023 event a year ago.

This result has seen Shopify Rebellion retaining the crown and heading home with $180,000 in prize money too, and also now sets the precedent for a chance to complete a rare threepeat, something we'll be keeping an eye on next year to see how this talented roster continues to thrive in the competitive Valorant world.