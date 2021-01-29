Shooting for the Walking Dead movie is planned to commence this spring

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) made his exit from this series within a helicopter in Season 9 of the Walking Dead, fans have been desperate to see the character again within the upcoming movies based on the TV show. Back in July 2020, production for the movie was put on hold due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, but now it appears the wheels may be in motion again, as Lincoln has revealed that shooting should continue this spring.

Speaking to Extra, Lincoln said: "With good intentions, and if everything works and I can leave my country, I plan to be back in America filming in spring-summer."

Of course, this is largely dependent on factors out of the actor's control, but we have fingers crossed for this one, as we're desperate to see what's next within Rick's story. If you're unaware, AMC previously announced that it would be producing a trilogy of films that follow Rick beyond the events of the TV series. These movies will be coming directly to TV, but they will also be screened within some select theaters too.

AMC

