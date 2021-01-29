Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Shooting for the Walking Dead movie is planned to commence this spring

This is providing that Andrew Lincoln can safely fly out to the US.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Ever since Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) made his exit from this series within a helicopter in Season 9 of the Walking Dead, fans have been desperate to see the character again within the upcoming movies based on the TV show. Back in July 2020, production for the movie was put on hold due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, but now it appears the wheels may be in motion again, as Lincoln has revealed that shooting should continue this spring.

Speaking to Extra, Lincoln said: "With good intentions, and if everything works and I can leave my country, I plan to be back in America filming in spring-summer."

Of course, this is largely dependent on factors out of the actor's control, but we have fingers crossed for this one, as we're desperate to see what's next within Rick's story. If you're unaware, AMC previously announced that it would be producing a trilogy of films that follow Rick beyond the events of the TV series. These movies will be coming directly to TV, but they will also be screened within some select theaters too.

Shooting for the Walking Dead movie is planned to commence this spring
AMC

Thanks, Comic Book.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy