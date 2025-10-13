Shooting at South Carolina island restaurant leaves four dead

HQ

We just got the news that a late-night shooting at a restaurant on St. Helena Island, South Carolina, has left 4 people dead and at least 20 injured, according to local authorities. The incident took place at Willie's Bar and Grill, a popular spot known for its Gullah cuisine, where a large crowd had gathered when gunfire erupted. Several victims remain in critical condition as investigators work to determine the motive and identify those responsible. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has withheld the names of the victims pending family notifications. "This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone," the sheriff's office said.