Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school leaves children dead and dozens wounded

The latest news on the United States . A deadly attack struck a Catholic school in Minneapolis, where a gunman targeted students during a church service. Authorities say 2 children were killed and 17 others injured before the assailant ended his own life.

"This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told reporters.

Law enforcement described the act as deliberate and incomprehensibly cruel, carried out with multiple firearms. Families were seen fleeing under police tape as local hospitals treated the wounded, including both children and adults.

Investigators are examining online content for possible motives while emphasizing the incident is not linked to other recent shootings in the city. The tragedy comes amid ongoing debates over school safety and gun regulations in the United States.