Shooter McGavin says that Happy Gilmore 2 is in development

Happy Gilmore is likely a lot of people's favourite Adam Sandler film, with the 1996 comedy still iconic in many aspects. If you're a fan of the hockey-turned-golf movie you'll no doubt be ecstatic to hear that a sequel is supposedly in development, and quite far along for that matter.

Speaking with an American radio show, Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan on Friday (thanks, World of Reel), Christopher McDonald, known for portraying Shooter McGavin in the original film, mentioned that Adam Sandler has already written a script for the sequel and shown it to him.

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'How 'bout that,' [and] he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.'"

McDonald continued, "Maybe you should cut that out (of this audio) because I don't wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, dammit."

There has been no official word on this sequel yet, but considering Netflix and Sandler are two peas in a pod these days, perhaps its a fair assumption to make that the sequel will be made and funded by the streamer for an eventual release on the platform.