Shooter McGavin confirmed for Happy Gilmore 2 return

Just recently, Netflix revealed that Happy Gilmore 2 had begun production and that the comedy sequel was in the process of filming ahead of its eventual debut on Netflix. Now, to add to this, the streamer has affirmed that a couple of returning stars will be reprising their roles and a new cast member is also joining the fray.

Specifically, we're talking about Happy's paramour Virginia Venit played by Julie Bowen and his nemesis Shooter McGavin portrayed by Christopher McDonald. Adding to this this duo's return is Benito Martínez Ocasio joining the cast in a new and unannounced role.

Happy Gilmore 2 doesn't have a firm premiere date attached just yet, but as it is filming now, a 2025 release doesn't seem out of the question at all.