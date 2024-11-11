Shokz's Openfit Air are looking to be your new running buddies

HQ

Getting into fitness, picking the right gear, it can be tricky, especially if you want to do it right. Shokz is a brand runners and fitness fanatics are already likely going to be familiar with, as they make bone conduction headphones suited for staying in your ear while you're active.

Some of Shokz's accessories come at a pretty penny, but at the price of £119/120 Euros, the Shokz Openfit Air are looking to be a more affordable option. In our latest Quick Look, we go over the unique design of the Openfit Air, take a glimpse at the sound quality, and let you know if it might be right for you.

Coming in a variety of colours, and packed with features that can help on your fitness journey, there's a lot to look at here, so check out the video below if you want to learn more: