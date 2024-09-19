Shokz OpenFit Air

Just over two years ago, we reviewed our first Shokz product, which uses bone conduction to create sound without the need to create a seal with a silicone tip inside the ear canal. This, for many, is more comfortable when moving, and there's no danger of them shaking loose on the move.

At the same time, it was hard to ignore that the product, OpenRun Pro, was, and is, a single unit with a band around the neck, which is fine if you have long hair, but gives someone with either short, or no, hair a slightly Star Trek-like feel. If you want to save money, keep bone conduction and switch to a more traditional in-ear setup, then OpenFit Air is the way to go.

At the risk of recycling, it's worth stopping to explain what this bone conduction actually is, and here we can again draw on the OpenRun Pro review. Bone conduction means that the devices are first and foremost quite open, so they don't have to go into the ears as such, but sit just above, on the left side of the ear opening. The whole device then vibrates, and it's the vibrations against your skull that create the sound. It sounds creepy, and it actually is for the first time, as the effect can also be clearly felt against the skin, a bit like a kind of haptic feedback in some gaming headsets. However, there are also a number of immediate benefits, such as the fact that OpenRun Pro never, ever needs to be readjusted during use, even when you're really shaking your whole body. They sit where they should and are surprisingly comfortable to use, apart from the aforementioned mild shaking, which is only felt when you're standing still.

The OpenAir Fit, however, ditches the headband and instead has two kinds of clips that go around the ear. It's not a unique design, but the challenge of attaching devices to the ear canal without a seal holding them in place is elegantly solved. Plus, they're just as secure as the OpenRun Pro.

There's even more good news, because while the OpenRun Pro costs £160, you can get the OpenAir Fit for £120. You get a traditional charging case that gives you about seven hours of use and there's another 22 hours in the case. That's quite a lot, especially when they're only designed to be used during physical activity. You also get the same IP54 certification and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity - it's all here, and the OpenAir Fit doesn't ooze budget-friendliness, but intentional design to the max.

There's a touch panel on each of the two devices, just like traditional in-ears, and they work just like that too, so you can control music playback, take calls, and everything else you'd normally want, even during a run. The best part, however, is undoubtedly the sound quality. No traditional drivers are used here, but let's just say that these are definitely better than the more expensive OpenRun Pro in our opinion, which of course kills the need for a much more expensive product, but shows that Shokz is ready to take quantum leaps forward, even at the expense of market prices.

This is the best deal on the market, we dare say, because for the price tag it's hard to imagine a more competent package than this.