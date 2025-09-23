Shokz has a habit of producing high-quality audio products, perhaps precisely because they are so familiar with the specific usage patterns of consumers. You don't use Shokz for just anything; they don't need to be versatile as such, they just need to be good at what the consumer wants - a pair of solid, well-made in-ear headphones for physical training.

But still, they are experimenting a little here, because the latest addition to the range follows the same open structure that we have seen others try out over the past year, especially Bose with their Ultra Open.

Enter Shokz OpenDots One, a confusing name, but not a confusing product as such. These small clip-ons do not go into the ear, but sit around it, like an earring, which means you immediately get rid of that pressing feeling of having something pushed into your ear canal. It sounds unsafe, but it's actually the opposite; they feel completely secure in the ear canal, resulting in both comfort and stability.

You get 10 hours of use on a single charge and an additional 30 hours in the case. That's fine, and fortunately, there is wireless charging via the Qi standard in the case as well, so there are no compromises.

They use Bluetooth 5.4, which means that we did not experience any connection problems during testing, and in regular training use, the OpenDots One does what it is supposed to do, and with the accompanying app, there are also basic EQ settings that can adjust the sound a little. However, if you want to be critical, there is also something missing. There is no noise reduction of any kind, and while this might have been difficult to achieve, you really notice that parts of the sound are lost because Shokz has not attempted to use some kind of alternative.

The touch controls are also a bit awkward, and that's mostly how it is. Fortunately, you don't press the devices into your ear canal when operating them, so that helps a little, but the small touch surface still caused some problems, especially when I was running.

However, the small 11.8 mm drivers sound fine, and with IP54 certification, you can use them in almost any weather, although it is not recommended to swim with them.

Perhaps the biggest problem is the price. You pay around £180, which is cheaper than other Shokz products, but not exactly cheap. Yes, you get a pair of specially designed, specialised open in-ears that are solid for training, but there's nothing revolutionary here. That's not always necessary, but you do get the feeling that you're paying a little too much for the brand this time around.

However, these are still a pair of in-ear headphones that deliver where it matters most, in comfort, sound, call quality and battery life, and that's why Shokz manages to save the day at the finish line.