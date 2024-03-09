Shōgun's two-episode premiere has attracted 9 million viewers

HQ

The epic historical drama Shōgun has received critical acclaim since its launch, with even Hideo Kojima declaring himself as a fan. With it now being two weeks since its premiere, Disney has shared the series' viewing figures, and unsurprisingly, they are pretty solid.

The show's two-episode premiere managed to pull in 9 million viewers across Hulu, Disney+, and Star+ within its first six days. This makes it the No. 1 FX premiere on Hulu, knocking previous frontrunner The Bear Season 2 off the throne. The post also notes that Shōgun is No. 1 across all General Entertainment series releases, ahead of The Kardashians Season 1.

Episode four of Shōgun will premiere on Disney+ next Tuesday.