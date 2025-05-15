Shogun's Cosmo Jarvis to play Joseph Stalin in new biopic

HQ

Cosmo Jarvis, the actor who played John Blackthorne in the hit FX series Shogun, is set to take on a new period of history as he's bound to play Joseph Stalin in the upcoming biopic Young Stalin.

As per Variety, Jarvis will be portraying a younger version of Stalin in this thriller (as you could have guessed from the name). It'll take place at a point in Stalin's life where he had no ambitions of ruling Russia, and instead was a bank robber before the revolution.

"Set against the backdrop of Imperial Russia's criminal underworld and revolutionary ferment, the film explores the making of the bloody dictator who would reshape the 20th century through terror, war and ideology — and the largest bank heist in Russian history," reads the logline.

The film will be directed by Géla Babluani and financed by Access Entertainment, which also backed The Zone of Interest and Conclave. The film is currently looking for buyers at Cannes, with principal photography looking to begin in July.

