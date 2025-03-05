Shogun's Cosmo Jarvis joins The Odyssey cast

HQ

Just as he did with Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan appears to be collecting big name actors for his adaptation of The Odyssey. We know Matt Damon is playing Odysseus, and alongside him we'll see names like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and more.

We can add another name to the lengthy cast list, as Shogun's Cosmo Jarvis is set to star in The Odyssey. This news comes via Deadline, which doesn't tell us what Jarvis' role will be, but we imagine it may be a smaller part considering that his joining the cast comes in the middle of filming.

Jarvis is known for roles in films like Lady Macbeth and Persuasion, but he really broke out to wider audiences thanks to the 2024 series Shogun, in which he starred as British ship pilot John Blackthorne, who winds up stranded in Japan.