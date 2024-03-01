Shogun star Hiroyuki Sanada did not want to do the show unless Japanese culture was given proper respect

HQ

Shogun is the TV show everyone is talking about right now. Telling the story of European traders who end up shipwrecked on the coast of Japan right as a war the likes of which the country has never seen before kicks off, it's got a solid setup.

It's helped out by the fact that one film and TV legend, Hiroyuki Sanada, is one of the main stars of the show. Sanada spoke openly about his adoration for Shogun in an interview with Vanity Fair, but at one point he may not have signed on to do the show at all.

"I needed things," he said. "Including, if you don't hire Japanese actors for a Japanese role, I cannot be involved in this project."

It makes sense that for a show set in Japan you would want Japanese actors filling it out, and it seems that the attention and respect paid to the culture has paid off, as Shogun is regarded as some great TV.