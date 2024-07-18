Shogun Season 2 to start filming in early 2025

HQ

If you asked me, I'm not really excited about a second and third season of FX's hit Shogun. The story wrapped itself up rather nicely, but hey ho, FX definitely wants to make more seasons, and you can't exactly fault them for wanting more of a winner.

It seems the studio is looking to strike while the iron is relatively hot as well. Speaking with Variety, FX boss John Landgraf revealed that he believes production will start on Shogun Season 2 early next year. But, apparently a long shoot is ahead.

"We're hoping to be in production relatively early next year. But it's a long production period," Landgraf said. "I think between principal and second unit days of photography, that show shot between 180 and 190 days or more, could have been close to 200."

So, even if Shogun Season 2 started filming right at the beginning of the year, it would likely be 2026 before we heard of any release date. Even so, it's likely the hype from some of this year's best TV will remain.