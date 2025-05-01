Shogun Season 2 starts filming in January 2026

HQ

While it was meant to be a limited series, FX's Shogun proved so popular that the network decided to order two more seasons, departing from the original James Clavell novel that acted as the source material for the first season.

After figuring out where the story would go, co-creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks have stepped out of the writers room, and are ready to begin production in January of next year. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Shogun's second season will also see the return of Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Toronaga.

The new season is set ten years after the events of Season 1, and will "continue the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined," according to FX.

