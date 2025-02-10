Shogun Season 2 scripts are finished, working towards shooting this Autumn

HQ

While Shogun may have concluded its story in Season 1, the show proved so popular that FX decided to renew it for a second and third season. Creators Rachael Kondo and Justin Marks are back on board, alongside Lord Toronaga actor Hiroyuki Sanada.

Speaking with Deadline, Marks confirmed that scripts for Season 2 were finished, and now they're figuring out how to shoot the story they've got. "We're coming out of the writers room now. We're also done with the 10 episodes and we have our finale now. That's allowing us to start figuring out how we're going to shoot this. But we're very excited about the plan," he said.

"I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we'll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we're really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada]."

Sanada teased he has big hopes for Toronaga this season, saying "in Season 1, [Toranaga] didn't become a Shōgun yet. So, I'd like to see him become the leader of Japan. That is my hope."

