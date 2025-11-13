Shogun Season 2 new cast, details revealed

HQ

While originally meant to be a limited series, Shogun simply proved so popular it had to be brought back by FX. Rather than follow the same path as James Clavell's novel and head to a different part of Japanese history, the second season keeps up with Blackthorn and Toronaga, just after a time jump.

The second season of Shogun will be set 10 years ahead of the first, and will begin filming in January 2026. We already knew when Shogun would be starting up filming again, but recently we got the reveal of some returning and new cast members for the second season, too.

These stars include Asami Mizukawa as Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyūga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito and Jun Kunimura as Gōda and will be joining Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shinnosuke Abe, Fumi Nikaido and more. Hiromi Kamata and Takeshi Fukunaga will return as directors on episodes of the second season after helming some of season 1's best moments.

Most plot details are being kept under wraps, but hopefully we'll hear more about how John Blackthorne's journeys through Japan continue next year.