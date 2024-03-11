Shōgun is unlikely to get a second season

HQ

Shōgun is the TV hit everyone is talking about right now. With clever writing, great pacing, and plenty of tension weaved into the smallest moments, it has pulled in millions of viewers in just a few episodes.

Already, people want this to be the new mega hit that takes over our screens for years to come, but the people behind the series aren't even confident they'll be working on a season two. Co-showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks said the following when asked about a second season:

"We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence. We love how the book ends; it was one of the reasons why we both knew we wanted to do it — and we ended in exactly that place," said Marks.

"You know, we also made this show so long ago, because of the long tail of postproduction on it. It's not like a normal TV series, where if we were in a situation like this promoting it, we wouldn't just be in the writers room already, we'd be on set shooting season two by now."

So, a second season is unlikely, then. It all depends on what the studios say, but considering the source material has been completely finished by the end of the first season, Shōgun Season 2 could look very different.