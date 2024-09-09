Shogun had a record-breaking night at the Emmys

HQ

Shogun is one of the most-transformative television experiences we've had in a long time. A historical fiction set in the belly of a tumultuous time for Japan, the show reminded many viewers of the heady days of peak Game of Thrones with its political intrigue and immersion.

We gave the show a very high rating in our review, and we weren't the only ones. Last night, at the Emmys, Shogun once more proved why it deserves the hype. The show took home awards for:



Best Sound Mixing



Best Sound Editing



Best Picture Editing



Best Cinematography



Best Period Costumes



Best Main Title Design



Best Production Design



Best Prosthetic Makeup



Best Stunt Performance



Best Casting for a Drama



Best Special Visual Effects



Best Period/Fantasy Makeup



Best Period/Fantasy Hairstyling



Best Guest Actor in a Drama (Néstor Carbonell)



14 wins in one night puts Shogun as a record-breaking series, as it scored an all-time high amount of wins for just one season of a show. We'll have to see if the following seasons can bring about similar levels of success.