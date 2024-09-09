English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Shogun (2024)

Shogun had a record-breaking night at the Emmys

The show won the most awards for a single season of TV.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Shogun is one of the most-transformative television experiences we've had in a long time. A historical fiction set in the belly of a tumultuous time for Japan, the show reminded many viewers of the heady days of peak Game of Thrones with its political intrigue and immersion.

We gave the show a very high rating in our review, and we weren't the only ones. Last night, at the Emmys, Shogun once more proved why it deserves the hype. The show took home awards for:


  • Best Sound Mixing

  • Best Sound Editing

  • Best Picture Editing

  • Best Cinematography

  • Best Period Costumes

  • Best Main Title Design

  • Best Production Design

  • Best Prosthetic Makeup

  • Best Stunt Performance

  • Best Casting for a Drama

  • Best Special Visual Effects

  • Best Period/Fantasy Makeup

  • Best Period/Fantasy Hairstyling

  • Best Guest Actor in a Drama (Néstor Carbonell)

14 wins in one night puts Shogun as a record-breaking series, as it scored an all-time high amount of wins for just one season of a show. We'll have to see if the following seasons can bring about similar levels of success.

Shogun (2024)

Related texts



Loading next content