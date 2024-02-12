Shōgun gets a new trailer ahead of release

Shōgun is the new historical drama show coming to FX and Hulu over in the US, and Disney+ in other territories. It takes place in Japan in the year 1600, where samurai are locked in what seems to be an endless war.

The survivors of a ship crash are thrown into this land, its politics, and more as they are found marooned at a nearby fishing village. For fans of historical dramas, Shōgun is one to look out for. As usual, we're expecting more drama than history in this show, but it should be interesting all the same. Keep an eye out for our review in the coming days.