Shogun actor Cosmo Jarvis kills James Bond rumours

There is a lot of buzz around Cosmo Jarvis as of late. The actor gave an immaculate performance as pilot John Blackthorne in FX's adaptation of Shogun, and while it might be Hiroyuki Sanada picking up the award wins for his performance as Lord Toronaga, Jarvis is getting his flowers from fans and critics, too.

There is even a rumour circulating that Jarvis could be up for playing the next James Bond. However, according to Deadline, Jarvis has shut down that rumour, as in a press event before the Golden Globes last night, he stuttered over an answer, before saying: "I wish them all the best in their search."

So, the search continues then. Now that Daniel Craig is well and truly done with James Bond, it seems that another 007 is impossible to find. Some other names that have emerged include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Josh O'Connor, and Tom Hardy, but so far, no one has been confirmed as the next James Bond.

Who do you think should play 007 next?