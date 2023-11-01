Shockingly, The Day Before has been delayed until December

HQ

In an update that has surprised absolutely no one, developer Fnastic and publisher Mytona has announced that The Day Before will not be launching on November 10, 2023 as we have been expecting for months.

In a last minute delay that came at the end of the game's "Final Trailer", the developer has announced that The Day Before will now be arriving on PC as an Early Access title on December 7, 2023.

The trailer gives a deeper look at the game and some of its various gameplay elements. We get a taste of the character customisation suite, the inventory system, some of the locations you can explore in the world, the weapon customisation, the encounters with NPCs and some of the additional activities that can be found in social hub-like areas. We also get a teaser of how you can outfit your personal space with furniture, and get to see how cars are implemented in the game, all while seeing how the combat looks to see you battling to protect your gear from rival players.

With a lot promised, we'll have to see if The Day Before can live up to its promises when it arrived as an Early Access title on December 7, 2023.