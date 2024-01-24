Shockingly, EA Sports FC 24 topped the PS Store's downloaded games chart in Europe in 2023

HQ

Sony has now revealed its most downloaded titles across the entire PlayStation Store throughout 2023. Shockingly, for European markets, the top PS4 and PS5 game ended up being EA Sports FC 24, despite the title only debuting in September. Hogwarts Legacy and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III followed up in second and third for the PS5 charts, whereas Minecraft and Red Dead Redemption 2 made up the podium for the PS4 charts.

Over in North America, this looked a little different. Hogwarts Legacy topped the PS5 charts, with Modern Warfare III in second and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in third. The PS4 charts saw Modern Warfare III at the helm, with Hogwarts Legacy and MLB The Show 23 following up.

PS VR2 charts were very similar in both Europe and North America. Pavlov led the pack in both regions, with Kayak VR: Mirage in second and Beat Saber in third in Europe, and Beat Saber in second and Kayak VR in third in North America. This was pretty much the same theme for PSVR game sales, as in the EU the top three was made up of Job Simulator, Beat Saber, and Superhot VR, whereas NA saw Beat Saber at the helm, with Job Simulator, and Superhot VR following suit.

Free-to-play charts across PS4 and PS5 saw the same three games on the podium across both markets, with Fortnite on top, Roblox in second, and Call of Duty: Warzone in third.

You can see the full lists for each category here, to see where your favourite PlayStation game of the year ended up.