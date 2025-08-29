Shocking video captures moment Polish F-16 crashes during airshow rehearsal

HQ

The latest news on Poland . A Polish F-16 fighter jet went down during a rehearsal for a central Poland airshow, tragically killing its pilot. Now, footage shows the aircraft performing a daring manoeuvre before crashing and sliding along the runway in flames.

Officials confirmed the plane was based near Poznan and that no spectators were harmed. Emergency teams responded immediately, while authorities paid tribute to the pilot's courage and dedication. Among them, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"A Polish Army pilot died in the crash of an F-16 aircraft -an officer who always served his country with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory," Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X after arriving at the crash scene.