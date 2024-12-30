Shocking assault leads to all-out brawl in a NBA game between Houston Rockets and Miami Heat

HQ

An NBA match between Houston Rockets and Miami Heat... heated up more than expected, after Amen Thompson (from Rockets) and Tyler Herro (from Heat) had a fight that led into an all-in brawl. There were only 35.7 seconds left to the match, that went on to be win by Miami Heat 104-100.

What could have been a mere argument between the two players turned into a fight when Thompson grabed Herro by the shirt and threw him to the ground. Immediately, over a dozen people joined in, some trying to separate them... others probably trying to get in the fight.

TV cameras captured the fight, and a second angle show the shocking move made by Thompson, while the commentators exclaimed "madness on the floor!"

Nobody was injured, but six players were expelled from the match: aside from Thompson and Herro, Jalen Green from Rockets, coach Ime Udoka and assistant coach Ben Sullivan were thrown out from the Rockets, and Terry Rozier was also ejected from the Miami side.