Shock in Wimbledon as they reverse the schedule for men's semi-finals... to prioritise TV audiences?

HQ

With Wimbledon semi-finals taking place today for women's singles (Coco Gauff vs. Karolína Muchová at 13:30 BST; Marta Kostyuk vs. Linda Nosková at 16:00 BST), the competition has also revealed the schedule for Friday, with the men's semi-finals. And there has been a big surprise.

The logical order, the one we expected, was that Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, who played their quarter-finals on Tuesday, would go first in the morning, and that Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fery, who played yesterday, would take the afternoon shift to give them more time to rest. But the organisation has decided that, with the Sinner vs. Djokovic match being the more attractive (with the current World No. 1 vs. the seven-time winner), that match will take the afternoon spot.

Tennis fans are shocked by the decisions, with many pointing that Wimbledon is thinking first on TV audiences (many more, especially outside of the UK, where they don't really know Arthur Fery, the Brit who was outside the top 100 at the beginning of the competition, will focus on the Sinner vs. Djokovic match).

Some are also saying they want to prioritize the well being of Sinner and Djokovic, and Zverev and Fery are being unfairly treated, forced to play a match less than 48 hours after their previous game.

Men's singles semifinals (Friday, 10 July)