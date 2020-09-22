English
'Shock Blue' controllers announced for Xbox Series S and X

It's an eye-catching design that's for sure.

We already knew that a 'Carbon Black' controller comes included with Xbox Series X, and a 'Robot White' controller with Xbox Series S - and that both can be purchased individually. Now Microsoft has announced yet another color that will be available from the start on November 10; 'Shock Blue'.

It is indeed intensely blue on the front, with black buttons and white on the back. A price has also been announced, which is the same as this generation at $59,99 (which is $10 lower than a PlayStation 5 controller). There's also a new improved battery and charger that launches on November 10 as well for $24,99.

