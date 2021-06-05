Shiva beats people up in Streets of Rage 4

You're watching Advertisements

The last playable character from the Streets of Rage 4 expansion Mr. X Nightmare has now been more closely introduced in a new video, and it's none other than Shiva who was the boss in the main adventure. In fact, it's not the first time we've been able to play as him, since he was featured as a secret character in Streets of Rage 3.

Shiva himself says: "I don't need weapons. I am a weapon". After seeing the video below, we understand what he means. The characters Estel and Max Thunder are also included with Mr. X Nightmare, which also has some other additions, but exactly when the expansion is to be released, we don't know yet, other than that it's happening this year.