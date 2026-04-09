Shiro Games presents a survival game set in a frozen zombie apocalypse with Frostrail

When a cataclysm freezes the earth and turns most of the population into Revenants—neither living nor dead, but deadly—there is only one option left. Constantly on the move, you and your friends will have to travel across the world using a system of steam locomotives, gathering resources and keeping the machinery running, even upgrading it and turning it not just into a fortress, but into a true new home. That is the premise of the pixelated Frostrail, from Barotrauma developer Fakefish and published by Shiro Games.

The title will hold its first player playtest on 16 April, and plans an Early Access launch later this year. "Frostrail pushes both solo players and co-operative teams to the limit with a tense and relentless survival cycle," said Ez Jämsen, lead designer at FakeFish. "We've worked hard to create a world that's both hostile and teeming with life, and we can't wait to see how players make their way through the frost when the playtest begins."

Check out the trailer unveiled today on The Triple-i Initiative, featuring the playtest launch date, below.