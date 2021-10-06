LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Monster Hunter Rise

Shipments of Monster Hunter Rise have now surpassed 7.5 million

Sales have increased by 1 million since this May.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Capcom has just revealed within an investor's press release that shipments of Monster Hunter Rise have surpassed 7.5 million copies. This means that the game has managed to shift a further 1 million units since sales figures were last reported this May. It also means that Rise is well on track to be the third best-selling title in the series behind only Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion.

These sales figures are pretty impressive considering that Rise launched exclusively on the Nintendo Switch less than seven months ago. It seems like they will only increase too, as the game is heading to PC this January and will be available for a whole new audience of players. Additionally, it will be receiving a huge paid expansion called Sunbreak next summer that will likely catch the attention of some players who have yet to purchase.

Monster Hunter Rise

Related texts

Monster Hunter RiseScore

Monster Hunter Rise
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Following the success of Monster Hunter World, the iconic series is heading back to the Nintendo Switch.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy